Trump. And the 5 stages of denial.

1. Denial – The first reaction is denial. In this stage individuals believe the diagnosis is somehow mistaken, and cling to a false, preferable reality.
This cannot possibly have happened.
Sorry, Dems, it happnened
2. Anger – When the individual recognizes that denial cannot continue.
#NotMyPresident.
3. Bargaining – The third stage involves the hope that the individual can avoid a cause of grief.
Recounts, anyone?
4. Depression – "I'm so sad, why bother with anything?"
This is a nightmare, Hitler comparisons, etc.
5. Acceptance – "It's going to be okay."; "I can't fight it; I may as well prepare for it."
Keep resisting...