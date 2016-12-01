Trump. And the 5 stages of denial.

1. Denial – The first reaction is denial. In this stage individuals believe the diagnosis is somehow mistaken, and cling to a false, preferable reality.

This cannot possibly have happened.

Sorry, Dems, it happnened

2. Anger – When the individual recognizes that denial cannot continue.

#NotMyPresident.

3. Bargaining – The third stage involves the hope that the individual can avoid a cause of grief.

Recounts, anyone?

4. Depression – "I'm so sad, why bother with anything?"

This is a nightmare, Hitler comparisons, etc.

5. Acceptance – "It's going to be okay."; "I can't fight it; I may as well prepare for it."

Keep resisting...