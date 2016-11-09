US election 2016: America's front-porch revolt - BBC News

The people who run newsrooms agonize over diversity. They will go to any length to increase racial, gender, and sexual diversity, but care nothing about viewpoint diversity. In one newsroom where I worked the only religious conservatives besides me were the African-American secretaries. Nobody there thought this was a problem. To the contrary, they believed that religious conservatives, among other undesirable demographic categories, were the problem.

But yesterday, these undesirables, Trump's forgotten people, proved to be a majority of the electorate. If they believe that news coverage is - what's the word? - rigged against people like them, well, they're more right than wrong.